Luke Evans’ stunning Attitude cover shoot in 10 images (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Evans is the latest star to grace the cover of Attitude magazine, serving up abs, high fashion and plenty of skin across 10 sizzling images.

Fresh from his standout Broadway debut as Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Evans made time for us in New York this month to spill the tea on everything from playing Tim Curry’s iconic role and his upcoming ITV drama The Party.

Elsewhere he spoke about to his working-class roots, Hollywood ambitions and how he manages to work as an actor for 11 months of the year.

Luke Evans’ Attitude cover shoot

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

Evans made his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show on 26 March 2026, and finished his run this week on 26 August. The end of his tenure marks a bittersweet moment for the actor, following the death of the original Dr Frank-N-Furter, Tim Curry, who passed away on 25 August.

Following news of Curry’s death, Evans made a touching tribute to the late star on social media, acknowledging the monumental impact he had on his own time in the role. Dr Frank-N-Furter embodies gender fluidity, embraces pansexuality and challenges prevailing sexual taboos – helping to transform queer representation both on screen and on stage.

The impact of playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show

Speaking to Attitude for his cover interview, Evans opened up about how the character helped build his body confidence and the impact of the Transsexual from Transylvania on his acting career as a publicly gay man.

“As an actor who’s mostly known for playing these very masc-presenting action roles, and also being a gay man, to come and do this role, it really meant quite a lot to me personally,” Evans said.

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller) Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

Evans also speaks about his upcoming role, which will see him return to British TV screens this autumn in The Party. Arriving on ITV later this year, the drama is based on Elizabeth Day’s 2017 novel of the same name and follows respected political journalist Martin Gilmour (Evans) as he attends the lavish 40th birthday party of his best friend, Conservative politician and aristocrat Ben Fitzmaurice (Tom Cullen).

Evans stars in ITV’s The Party

A major part of The Party is the complicated relationship between Martin and Ben, with Evans and Cullen bringing an intense chemistry to their characters’ relationship.

“Yeah, Tom is straight and I’m gay, but there was no discomfort that [our characters] could fall in love, because that story is really the thing that should break everyone’s hearts,” Evans teased.

An earnest career

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

He also reflected on his experiences in the industry as a whole. Evans shedded light on industry labels and spoke about embracing the unexpected turns in his career: “It’s sand. It’s not going to last. Just let it be,” he said, self-aware.

He also opened up about his working-class roots and the inequality he witnessed whilst growing up in Aberbargoed, South Wales: “You just don’t get those same opportunities in a working-class environment,” Evans said.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.