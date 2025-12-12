George Michael’s Faith returns to vinyl with exclusive picture disc and marble pressing

George Michael’s debut solo album Faith will return to vinyl on 20 February 2026, more than ten years after it was last available in the format.

Sony Music and George Michael Entertainment announced multiple new editions, including a red and black marble 2LP, a picture disc exclusive to the official George Michael store, standard black vinyl formats, and an audio Blu-ray.

Originally released in 1987, Faith became one of the most successful pop albums of its era. Written, arranged, produced and largely performed by Michael, the record topped charts worldwide, sold more than 25 million copies and earned the artist a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year.

The return of Faith highlights George Michael’s lasting impact and chart legacy

It delivered four US No. 1 singles, making Michael the only British male solo performer to achieve that milestone from a single album on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tracks including ‘Faith’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘One More Try’ and ‘Monkey’ established Michael as one of the leading pop figures of the late 1980s. The title track and its accompanying video became defining symbols of the MTV era, while the album’s blend of soul, rock and R&B cemented Michael’s move from teen idol to global solo star.

Alongside the musical legacy, the 2026 editions place a strong emphasis on sustainability. Each vinyl variant is pressed on Biovinyl, a bio-based PVC made from renewable resources rather than traditional petroleum. Packaging uses FSC-certified materials, vegetable-based inks, and a durable polybag designed to protect the record long-term.

Each vinyl pressed contributes to regional conservation projects

Production took place at Optimal Media in Germany, where each album contributes to local conservation projects and supports a recycling process that achieves 100% waste reuse.

The CD edition follows the same environmentally conscious approach, using 90% recycled polycarbonate and FSC-certified packaging, manufactured at Sonopress with reduced-emission energy systems.

For product details and pre-orders, visit GeorgeMichael.com.

