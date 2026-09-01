GB News ‘wouldn’t touch’ Milo Yiannopoulos as deported far-right figure returns to UK

Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is unlikely to find a home at GB News after returning to the UK following his deportation from the US.

Yiannopoulos, who was once an outspoken gay conservative but later said he was no longer gay, was deported from the US on Friday (28 August), a day after he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

A source at the broadcaster has told the Guardian: “We wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole, not in a million years.”

Why was Milo Yiannopoulos deported from the US?

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Yiannopoulos entered the country legally in May 2019 but overstayed his authorised period. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal on 22 July after he failed to attend an immigration hearing.

The speed of his removal has since prompted questions about whether he received preferential treatment. Trump’s border czar Tom Homan rejected that suggestion, saying Yiannopoulos had been subject to a judge’s removal order and that ICE had simply carried it out.

Yiannopoulos rose to prominence in Britain before establishing himself in US conservative media, joining Breitbart News in 2014 while Steve Bannon was running the organisation.

His prospects at GB News now appear limited

He became a prominent supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and later backed the administration’s immigration crackdown. In 2025, he called for stricter immigration enforcement, including ICE checkpoints at supermarkets and other public locations.

His relationship with Trump subsequently deteriorated, with Yiannopoulos saying he was “firmly off the Trump train”.

His prospects at GB News now appear limited.

Asked about the possibility of Yiannopoulos working for the broadcaster, the GB News source said: “He won’t make much money out of it here, he appeals entirely to an American audience. It’s a bigger country and you have a bigger pool of fruit loops.”

It is understood that Reform UK will not accept him into the party

Yiannopoulos has also been linked to British political figures since his return. It is understood that Reform UK will not accept him into the party, while he has publicly praised Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe, calling him “fantastic”.

He has urged rightwing activists to support Restore and told Reform’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf online: “you’re gonna lose all your votes to Rupert”.

Raheem Kassam, Yiannopoulos’ former Breitbart colleague, said: “He’s certain to resurface in Britain shortly. Perhaps as an adviser to Rupert Lowe, or perhaps as a contestant on some third-tier reality TV show.”

Attitude has contacted GB News for comment.