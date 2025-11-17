Axed Big Brother star George Gilbert is fired from school caretaker job after complaint from teacher

Former Big Brother housemate George Gilbert has been fired from his school caretaker job over the behaviour that led to his removal from the reality show.

George was part of the 2025 Big Brother cast until he was removed by ITV bosses, who cited the parish councillor’s exit as due to “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour.”

It was later revealed that George, who is still listed as a councillor for Finchingfield Parish Council in Essex, could have – and may still – face misconduct action following complaints from residents about his behaviour on the show.

“Cancelled from the show for some bollocks reason” – George Gilbert on being removed from the Big Brother house for “unacceptable language”

He has now been fired from his new job as a caretaker at a local school. Speaking on Andre Walker’s TalkTV show last week (14 November), he revealed he had worked just two shifts before a teacher told him not to come back.

“I had this cleaning job and it took me just two shifts before some teacher [who recognised me] got in touch with the agency that I was working for and said, ‘We don’t want George back on the school premises because of his offensive language used in Big Brother.'”

He continued: “I got sacked, Andre. Cancelled from the show for some bollocks reason, pardon my French, and now I can’t even be a bloody school cleaner.”

He listed how publications had covered him since his time on the show: “anti-Semitic, racist and bigoted,” claiming they haven’t listened to his side of the story. “I’ve been cancelled again,” he wrote in an Instagram repost.

George was removed off Big Brother 2025 due to “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”

On the show, he was seen upsetting housemate Sam Ashby – who is queer and identifies as he/they/she – after offensively mimicking them during a game of spin the bottle.

After he was booted off the show, he released a 40-minute tell-all video on his YouTube channel, revealing his side of the story about what really happened.

Living with a variety of diverse individuals, from transgender housemate Zelah Glasson, pansexual housemate Nancy Nocerino, and black female housemate Feyisola Akintoye, he said: “I wanted to meet new people and people who would challenge my beliefs and maybe help me learn something about myself and see if they could change my mind about some of my beliefs.”

George described Adolf Hitler as “misguided”

George said his first warning came when he used Adolf Hitler as an example while discussing human nature, describing the Nazi leader as “misguided.”

His day-three warning came after a conversation about race and childbearing with Feyisola. “If I had a baby with a Black woman or a brown woman, the child would have brown skin, brown eyes, brown hair… and the gingerness would die a death,” George said.

George also addressed comments he made during a discussion about antisemitism in London. “I want to put an end to antisemitism or any other form of discrimination. But I said I do understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy at the top of the pecking order, because some of the finest minds in human history,” he said.

The Big Brother UK 2025 final aired on 14 November, bringing the housemates back together for the last Late and Live episode of the season, George was not among the returning cast.