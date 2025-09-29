Big Brother UK returns with diverse LGBTQ+ line-up, including show’s first trans man since ITV reboot

The new season of Big Brother kicked off yesterday, 28 September, introducing viewers to this year’s housemates – including the show’s first trans man since its 2023 ITV reboot.

Series 22 also features a bisexual man, a housemate who uses he/she/they pronouns and a pansexual woman, adding even more fresh LGBTQ+ representation to the iconic reality series.

Trans representation on Big Brother UK has been groundbreaking over the years. Nadia Almada became the first openly trans housemate and winner in 2004, Luke Anderson won in 2012, and Hallie Clarke was the first trans woman in the 2023 reboot. Now, Zelah Glasson joins the ranks, continuing the show’s legacy of inclusivity.

Returning to hosting duties are AJ Odudu and Will Best, following the successful run of the celebrity edition this summer, which featured Danny Beard and JoJo Siwa.

Here are the LGBTQ+ housemates confirmed for this year’s season:

Sam, 27, Zumba instructor from Skipton

Sam is ready to shake up the Big Brother house, literally. A Zumba instructor and musician from Skipton, they admitted they “always wanted to do it” and joked that entering the show is also about giving their mum a well-deserved break.

Some might already know Sam from the stage. Performing under the name SMASHBY, they have graced Prides across the country since they were just 17 years old. Recently releasing their new single ‘Summers Like This,’ Sam will undoubtably add some entertainment to this year’s house.

When it comes to strategy, Sam isn’t overthinking it: “If I had a strategy, I would forget it halfway through, so I’m just going to be me and hope for the best,” they said, though winning wouldn’t hurt. They are already dreaming of a trip to Disneyland, plus a “gorgeous apartment and a fluffy cat.”

Identifying as he/she/they, from the moment they stepped out their arrival car, their energy was contagious.

Zelah, 25, personal trainer from South London

Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer from South London, is bringing his “spaniel dog” energy to the Big Brother house. He’s also a popular content creator, with almost 90,000 followers on TikTok and more than 40,000 on Instagram, where he shares his experiences as a transgender man.

Reflecting on his journey, Zelah said living as a woman for 23-years has made him “living proof that being transgender is not a choice.” He joked, “why would I choose to go from the luxury, the sanctuary of the women’s toilets to the men’s?”

On why he joined the show, he explained: “Being trans, I think that a lot of the media narrative at the moment is taken out of our hands, and it will be nice to re-centre that and retake control. Shows like Big Brother show the normality of people – you can’t get more personal than watching someone 24/7.”

Zelah has recently launched his own business, making it an easy choice for how he’d spend the prize money: “The biggest thing would be that I’d contribute towards my business – training LGBT people and women. On a smaller note, I’d like to take my girlfriend on a really lovely holiday.”

Gani, 39, Pizza Hut manager from Bromley

Based in Bromley, London but originally from India, Gani works as a night manager at Pizza Hut. He describes himself as a great boss and proudly champions his own pizza creation: tuna, pineapple and chilli.

But it’s not just pizza Gani brings to the table, he’s determined to bring plenty of good vibes to the Big Brother house: “I am energy. I’ve been told that wherever I go there is a light; the atmosphere totally changes. I’ll definitely bring the happy vibe to the House.”

In his VT, Gani also opened up about his sexuality, he shared: “In 2022 I explored the sexuality of bi – I tried it and I loved it. If you’re given a dish you don’t try, you don’t know.”

As the first housemate to enter, he was buzzing to meet the people he would be living with for the next several weeks. “I think the best strategy is to just be myself. Being myself will take me far,” he said.

Nancy, 22, a graduate from Glasgow

Nancy, a graduate now living in Glasgow but originally from Italy, is ready to bring the fire to this year’s show. She is pansexual, telling viewers in her VT: “I really don’t have a type.” Fluent in five languages: Polish, Italian, Spanish, English and French, she can speak the language of love and more.

Nancy says she isn’t afraid to speak her mind, even if it’s to call someone out for chewing too loudly. “Definitely being Italian, my fiery side comes out,” she explained when asked what she would bring to the Big Brother house.

Most of all, she said she will be bringing energy with her love for singing, dancing and morning chatter. “I’ll always be a bundle of energy. And of course, my cooking skills will come into play too, being Italian, why not? I’ll teach people how to cook!”

Big Brother 2025 confirmed cast, full list of this year’s housemates:

– Gani, 39, pizza shop manager from South London

– Cameron, 22, farmer from Taunton

– Nancy, 22, graduate from Glasgow

– Caroline, 56, PR specialist from Canvey Island

– Zelah, 25, personal trainer from South London

– Teja, 18, cleaner from Bristol

– Emily, 25, political events manager from Northampton

– Marcus, 22, mechanical engineer from Manchester

– Tate, 27, business owner from Falkirk

– Elsa, 21, content creator from Essex

– Sam, 27, zumba instructor from Skipton

– Jenny, 20, make-up artist from Derry

In a surprise twist at yesterday’s launch show, one housemate was announced to face an immediate shock exit. Emily, Sam and Caroline received the three “evil eyes” and were sent to the “exit room.” Big Brother revealed that only two of them would emerge to stay in the house.

Tune in to Big Brother tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX to find out who will remain in the competition.