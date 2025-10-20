Tilda Swinton recalls attending 43 funerals in one year during the AIDS crisis

Actress Tilda Swinton opened up about the impact of the AIDS crisis, revealing that she went to 43 funerals in 1994.

The Narnia star spoke candidly during a recent interview on Woman’s Hour, reflecting on the loss of filmmaker Derek Jarman, a close friend and collaborator who died of HIV/AIDS that year.

Diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, Jarman faced impending blindness and continued working until his death in 1994 at the age of 52.

“That’s what life was like then” – Tilda Swinton on going to dozens of funerals during the HIV/AIDS crisis

Swinton described the period as one of deep personal and artistic grief. She said of the 43 funerals she attended: “That’s what life was like then.”

She added: “It bears repeating because I know that there’s a younger generation that has somehow missed out on knowing enough about it.”

“There’s a new approach to the treatment of HIV,” she continued, “and it’s poignant for us who lived through that to know that it isn’t necessarily a death sentence like it was at a certain point.”

This discussion coincided with the announcement that a new HIV prevention injection has been approved in England and Wales, aiming to eliminate new HIV cases in the UK by 2030.

107,949 people received HIV care in the UK in 2023

The injectable PrEP, reimbursed by the NHS, is expected to be introduced within two months in Wales and three months in England, pending appeals.

According to the National AIDS Trust, 107,949 people received HIV care in the UK in 2023, the highest number ever recorded, highlighting a 27% increase over the last 10 years.

The Marvel actress has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, having participated in protests against legislation such as the UK’s Clause 28 in the 1980s. She also identifies as queer herself.

“I always felt I was queer” – Swinton on her identity

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, she said: “I always felt I was queer… I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it.”

The interview also highlighted Swinton’s upcoming exhibition in Amsterdam, Tilda Swinton – Ongoing, which explores her life, career and creative collaborations.