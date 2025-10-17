Injectable PrEP is coming to the UK in a groundbreaking development against HIV

Injectable PrEP is coming to the UK, as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved cabotegravir (Apretude) – a groundbreaking development against HIV/AIDS.

The rollout marks the first and only long-acting injectable PrEP reimbursed by the NHS in England and Wales. It is expected to begin within two months in Wales and three months in England, pending appeals.

Produced at GSK’s Barnard Castle facility in County Durham, the injectable supports the UK government’s goal to eliminate new HIV transmissions by 2030.

“Improve accessibility for individuals who cannot have daily oral PrEP” – Julie Guest, general manager at ViiV Healthcare UK on the benefits of Injectable PrEP

Demonstrating more than 99% effectiveness in trials, cabotegravir is a long-acting treatment for preventing HIV and has been shown to be 69% and 90% more effective than daily oral tenofovir disoproxil.

Cabotegravir is administered every two months – six times per year – and is used alongside safer sex practices to prevent sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.

Julie Guest, general manager at ViiV Healthcare UK, spoke about its benefits: “Expanding the range of HIV prevention options could help improve accessibility for individuals who cannot have daily oral PrEP, supporting national efforts to reduce HIV incidence,” she said in a statement.

She added: “As the first and only long-acting PrEP option available in the UK, cabotegravir expands our portfolio and offers an alternative option to help people stay protected.”

“We are not on track to meet the 2030 goal of no new HIV transmissions” – Richard Angell OBE, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust on HIV diagnosis in the UK

The introduction coincides with International PrEP Day, which debuted last week (10 October), where celebrities including Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Omar Apollo promoted the message that PrEP is for everyone – not just gay men.

Though UK specialists say HIV prevention still needs better access to PrEP, Richard Angell OBE, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “We are not on track to meet the 2030 goal of no new HIV transmissions, and there are stark inequalities in who is accessing HIV prevention.”

He emphasised the importance of awareness: “We need to ensure that everyone across the UK understands the HIV prevention options available and can access one that works for them.”

What is PrEP?

PrEP is medication that helps prevent HIV, a sexual transmitted disease, by stopping the virus from entering the body.



PrEP can be taken by anyone at higher risk of HIV, including:

– Men who have condomless sex with men

– People with partners who are HIV-positive

– Trans and non-binary people having sex without a condom

– Sex workers and people who inject drugs

– As well as anyone else who feels they would benefit from the drug



PrEP usually comes as a daily tablet containing tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine, available free on the NHS from sexual health clinics. To learn more, please visit the official NHS website.