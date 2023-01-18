The White Lotus star Theo James would ‘love’ to play George Michael in biopic: ‘He’s an icon’

The White Lotus star Theo James is rumoured to be in consideration to play George Michael in a biopic on the late singer’s life.

Speculation developed after Theo appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (13 January).

On the show, he was asked if he’d be interested in playing the gay pop star.

“Yeh! I’d love that. He’s an icon” the 38-year-old actor, who is assumed to be straight, responded.

“He’s a bit Greek, and I’m a bit Greek,” he also added of their shared heritage.

Furthermore, from Elton John’s Rocketman to Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, there’s a cinematic trend of artists being immortalised on the big screen.

A biopic on the Wham! singer would inevitably be a much-anticipated project. The ‘Last Christmas’ singer died on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53 from a heart condition.

“The script is in the final stages”

Following Theo’s enthusiastic response to the idea of playing the gay icon, the Daily Mail reported (15 January) Michael’s family had endorsed the $100 million project and James was the favourite to play George.

Additionally, an insider said: “The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man.”

“Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips,” they continued. “He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

However, the rumour has now been refuted by the late singer’s estate.

In a statement (16 January) following the Daily Mail’s article, the singer’s estate shared they weren’t aware of the project and “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Theo’s been the talk of the resort with his standout performance in the second season of the Golden Globe-winning The White Lotus.

He played promiscuous husband Cameron vacationing with his wife (Meghann Fahy) as well as friends in Italy. Additionally, throughout the season, viewers picked up on the homoerotic undertones between him and his friend Ethan (Will Sharpe).



Attitude has approached a rep for George and Theo for comment.