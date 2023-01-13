Russia censored Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic White Lotus line

Earlier this week, the undoubted star of season two of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge, was rightfully recognised with a Golden Globe for her performance.

Being the only character to span both seasons of the HBO show Jennifer gave us many a memorable moments. But perhaps her strongest came towards the end of the second season.

Eventually, Tanya realises that the gay men she has found herself in the middle of may be up to some nefarious deeds and that she needs to escape.

The line, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” has since become a viral sensation thanks to TikTok where it’s spawned a remix track.

Sadly, as we now know, Tanya met a tragic end anyway but went out in her own unique way.

However, it appears not everyone got to enjoy the iconic line as it was intended. The Russian website, Meduza, reports that the word ‘gay’ was replaced with ‘men’.

Yahoo! reports that, according to Meduza, the captain to whom Tanya is speaking replies (in the Russian version) “we’re all men here.”

Furthermore, the shocking finale to episode five, where Tanya spies on Quentin having sex with his supposed nephew, Jack, was completely removed.

Lesbian scenes featuring hotel manager Valentina and the sex worker, Mia, are also said to have been removed.

In December Russia extended its gay propaganda law. The law was signed into effect by President Vladimir Putin. It makes anything that promotes “nontraditional sexual relations” across all Russian media illegal.

Individuals can now be fined up to 400,000 rubles while for legal entities, the maximum fine is 5 million rubles.

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show at the 80th Golden Globes as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie)

Addressing The White Lotus‘ creator, Mike White, she thanked him for changing her life with the role. She joked this was despite being killed off at the end of the second season.

The White Lotus is streaming now