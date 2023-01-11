Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters and Jennifer Coolidge win big at the Golden Globes

LGBTQ storylines and characters were at the forefront of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, from The White Lotus to Tár.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show. The 35-year-old comedian came out in his HBO special Rothaniel last year.

Pose and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy won the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television, and used his acceptance speech to highlight LGBTQ stars.

“How I would have loved for MJ [Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez] to be on this stage, getting the standing ovation she deserves for making history,” Ryan said.

Last year, Rodriguez became the first trans woman to win a Globe. However, she wasn’t able to accept the award in person as the ceremony wasn’t broadcast after the voting academy faced controversy for having zero Black members.

MJ Rodriquez made history last year as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. that ceremony never happened, so tonight Ryan Murphy shouted her out during his own speech so she could get her own standing ovation. love, love, love pic.twitter.com/mJOuK3DY5w — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

With Ryan’s encouragement, MJ rose to a standing ovation from the whole room.

Ryan continued to spotlight actors including Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash and Jeremy Pope, who he called “north stars” for LGBTQ youth.

He concluded that his mission has been “to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture.”

Billy Porter presented the Golden Globe to Ryan and was similarly full of admiration.

Billy described the writer-director as a “prolific, visionary, game-changer, trailblazer, champion of truth, fearless, boss man, workaholic, ally, mentor, friend.”

“Ryan turned out to be the singular ‘yes’ our community needed to finally have our stories, our lives, our souls honoured, validated and seen,” Billy added.

Other winners included Evan Peters for his chilling portrayal in Dahmer.

“I sincerely hope some good came out of it”

“I want to thank everyone who watched the show it was a difficult one to make,” Evan said in his acceptance speech.

He continued: “It’s a difficult one to watch but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.”

The show received backlash from the families of Dahmer’s victims who claimed they’d not been consulted about the show.

Cate Blanchett nabbed the Golden Globe for best dramatic performance for Tár, Todd Field’s psychological drama about a lesbian conductor.

The White Lotus won best limited/anthology series for its explosive second season. The show is spearheaded by Mike White, who is bisexual.

Furthermore, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting actress for her character Tanya, who has become a gay icon herself.

Zendaya secured best TV drama performance with her depiction of queer high schooler Rue in Euphoria.

Notable nominees included nonbinary Game of Thrones‘ Emma D’Arcy, The Inspection’s Jeremy Pope, and Lukas Dhont’s heartfelt Close.

Additionally, Brendan Fraser and Daniel Craig were nominated in best actor categories for depicting queer characters in The Whale and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.