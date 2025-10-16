Red, White & Royal Blue sequel announced with brand new title and teaser: ‘I hear wedding bells’

The Red, White & Royal Blue sequel has been announced in a new teaser, entitled Red, White & Royal Wedding, with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine returning to their roles.

The sequel was given the go-ahead by Amazon MGM Studios in May 2024, following the original film’s success as Prime Video’s number-one movie worldwide for three consecutive weeks in 2023.

The Emmy-nominated film follows, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of US President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), and his public mishap with Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine).

Alex and Henry are forced to act as best friends to repair their public image, which ultimately leads them to fall in love. Like any good gay love story, the first film featured passionate, R-rated moments, with the pair barely able to keep their hands off each other.

“Couldn’t be more excited” – Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, on Jamie Babbit taking over as director

The film ended with Alex’s mother’s re-election and the couple offically announcing their relationship publicly.

The sequel will continue the love story between the handsome pair. Though the plot has not been revealed, it’s expected to explore their relationship after their “happily ever after”.

Fans speculate the star-crossed lovers could get married, writing comments under the film teaser, such as, “I hear wedding bells!” and, “Wait, wedding?”

The first film was based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel, but since the book has no sequel, this gay rom-com will feature entirely new material.

It was announced that Jamie Babbit will direct the follow-up, taking over from Matthew López, who contributed to the new script along with Gemma Burgess and McQuiston.

“We can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story” – Rapaport on the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel

Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, Production and Development, said in a statement that the team “couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm – her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life Casey McQuiston’s beloved book.”

She added, “Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”

Apart from the returning actors, casting has not yet been announced, though it’s likely that Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson and Uma Thurman will also return.

The film does not currently have a release date. However, the first film is available to stream on Prime Video.