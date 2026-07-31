Raven joins Drag Race Down Under vs The World judging panel after competing in episode one

Raven‘s role in the first season of Drag Race Down Under vs The World has finally been revealed.

After initially appearing to compete in episode one, she has now been confirmed as a guest judge instead.

Episode two kicked off with a twist after host Michelle Visage revealed that Raven would be joining the judging panel.

“Raven is not, I repeat is not a contestant” – Michelle Visage revealing Raven is a guest judge

“Alright let me explain,” said Visage. “Raven is not, I repeat is not a contestant. I asked Raven to be my mole to get to know you all as quickly as possible. And now that assignment has come to an end.”

Speaking in a confessional, Raven said: “I was gonna compete just like anyone else. I went through it, mentally, but I think I did show you that I am that bitch. And I’ll always be that bitch.”

She added: “The biggest surprise was reconnecting with Nicole Paige Brooks. I was really hard with Nicole in season two. But I’ve changed, and I do really, genuinely like Nicole. Nicole’s a special sister to me… an older sister.”

Raven then went on to judge a Kylie Minogue tribute girl group maxi challenge alongside Visage, Rhys Nicholson and Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan.

Spoiler alert: Following a Forever Kylie-themed runway, Nicole Paige Brooks became the first queen to leave the competition after being eliminated.

Michael Marouli represents the UK

Representing the UK is Michael Marouli from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five, who was the runner-up in her season.

Marouli won the first episode of Drag Race Down Under vs The World, with Art Simone taking the win in episode two.

Raven’s initial announcement described her as a competitor, marking her return to the competition for one episode after 14 years.

In episode one, Raven repeatedly told her Drag Race sisters that she was competing alongside them.

The drag icon regularly appears on the main show alongside RuPaul as a special guest.