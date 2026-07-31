Jonathan Bennett looks smitten in holiday photos with husband Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett and husband Jaymes Vaughan are taking the internet by storm with their loved-up holiday snaps in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Sharing images with their Instagram followers yesterday (30 July), the married couple stunned in speedos and swimwear aboard a boat, sparking a wave of thirsty comments from wannabe shipmates.

“No notes. Just two ridiculously handsome humans,” wrote one user. “Jaymes never met a glute day he didn’t love,” another commented, drawing attention to the actor’s red swimming briefs by clothing brand Reputation.

Jonathan Bennett and husband Jaymes Vaughan visit Nina West in OH, SCARY!

The pair also shared a moment with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West at Post Office Cafe & Cabaret, where the performer is starring in her Oh, Mary! spin-off, OH, SCARY!.

The couple look like they have gone from strength to strength since getting engaged in November 2020 and later marrying in March 2022.

The pair recently celebrated Vaughan’s 43rd birthday at La Casa de la Playa, a luxury resort in Mexico, with Bennett marking the moment on social media aboard yet another boat… these seamen!

“I love you more than anything in this world” – Bennett marks Vaughan’s 43rd birthday

“Happy Birthday Jaymes Vaughan. The real gift is me getting to watch you try and fold clothes on a moving boat. I love you more than anything in this world and I’m so proud to be your husband,” wrote Bennett.

The pair have been through highs and lows together, with one in particular involving Vaughan’s medical condition that caused him to be sick whenever he ate.

He underwent surgery in August 2025 for a Schatzki ring – a ring of tissue at the lower oesophagus that can make swallowing difficult and often cause heaving.

The couple shared the moments after surgery online in an emotional video, where Vaughan was seen eating without struggle.

“Is this what it’s like when you eat?” he asked Bennett. “Like it just goes down?”