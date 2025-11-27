Pillion star Harry Melling reaffirms trans allyship: ‘I stand for empowerment’

Harry Melling has reaffirmed his trans allyship in the inaugural issue of Attitude Uncut, saying he stands for the “empowerment” of marginalised groups.

The actor was speaking in an interview with Attitude’s new little brother publication ahead of the UK cinema release of his ‘dom com’ film Pillion, co-starring Alexander Skarsgård, out 28 November.

Harry Melling in Pillion (Image: Chris Harris)

Melling, who shot to fame as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter, previously discussed trans rights in a 2023 interview with the Independent.

“The message is, I hope you love it” – Pillion‘s Harry Melling to gender-diverse film fans

During the interview, Attitude asked for Melling’s message to gender-diverse Pillion viewers, while contextualising the question by pointing out the 36-year-old’s status as a member of the Potterverse. (Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is of course one of the world’s leading gender-critical voices.)

Harry Melling with Pillion co-star Alexander Skarsgård (Image: London Film Festival)

“The message is, I hope you love it,” Melling said. “I’m very careful about talking about this, obviously, because I don’t know JK Rowling. I met her for five minutes when I was 10 years old. I don’t want to get involved in that at all.

“But what I can talk on is what I feel, which is, I’ve always been for the empowerment of anybody and what they want to be, who they are.

The first issue – themed ‘Kink’ – is inspired by hit film Pillion, in cinemas from 28th November. Set in the world of fetish, it stars Alexander Skarsgård and former Harry Potter star Harry Melling who, after a chance meeting in a pub, begin a love affair that takes them both on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

“That, to me, is the simplest way of showing love. If this film can reach as many people as possible who are marginalised and makes them feel hopeful and confident with it, I’ll be over the moon.”

Harry Melling in Pillion (Image: Picturehouse)

Pillion director Harry Lighton also addressed the matter, saying: “I do like the fact the film hopefully prompts an audience to find pockets of identifiability with a group who sit on the margins of a culture that’s already marginalised.

“I think that speaks to the problem the lack of empathy and the discourse around transgender people at the moment. I often find you make a film, and by the time you’ve made it, it has some elements relevant to something going on in the world. That’s always going to be the case.”