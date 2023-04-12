Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke reunite in first look images at gay cowboy film

The official poster for Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way Of Life starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke has been released.

With the official poster and new stills from the film released, the hype for Strange Way Of Life reaches new heights.

At the new Pedro content, a gay western no less, Pedro stans took to Twitter en masse to share their excitement.

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in Strange Way Of Life (Image: Iglesias Más)

The love for the 48-year-old actor continues following his acclaimed performances in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

“WE WILL BE TUNING IN FOR THE PEDRO PASCAL!!” one tweet reads. Please note the caps lock!

The caption accompanies a fancam of Pedro from previous interviews.

WE WILL BE TUNING IN FOR THE PEDRO PASCAL!! pic.twitter.com/JYt540tmBU — massimo pascal (@yassificato) April 11, 2023

Almodóvar, 73, has noted the film is a “queer Western, in the sense that there are two men and they love each other.”

“One of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar also revealed. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.”

Another wrote: “serves camp homo realness i’ll be seated.”

serves camp homo realness i’ll be seated pic.twitter.com/XGhfwcBlP2 — jaka (@cuntylanac) April 11, 2023

“Gosh there are so many daddies,” another shared via a screencap of Pedro.

The tweet references the actor’s reputation as the ‘internet’s daddy.’

The film, at first glance, has a Brokeback Mountain feel about it. That’s not particularly surprising considering Almodóvar was initially on board to direct the film before Ang Lee took the reigns.

Almodóvar’s film will follow Sheriff Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal) reuniting after 25 years.

The two middle-aged gunslingers then wander down memory lane and revisit what was a blossoming friendship.

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in Strange Way Of Life (Image: Iglesias Más)

The thirty-minute film short film will be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

A wide release is yet to be announced but you can be sure we’ll keep you in the loop.