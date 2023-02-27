The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has modestly accepted the title of “internet daddy.”

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (24 February), Pedro shared his thoughts on his nickname.

The 47-year-old actor, who also stars in The Mandalorian, noted with a smile that he was enjoying the sudden burst of attention.

pedro pascal reacts to thirst tweets on the graham norton show pic.twitter.com/65hwYHBvBM — pedro pascal updates (@pascalupdated) February 24, 2023

In The Last of Us, Pedro plays a lost father trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian sees the actor as the titular lone gunfighter making his way through the lawless galaxy.

Host Graham Norton asked: “What’s internet daddy?”

Pedro enthusiastically replied: “Me!”

Branded “the daddy of the internet,” Pedro said, sitting on Graham’s sofa between Helen Mirren and Ariana DeBose. “I’m still trying to figure it out, it changes… there’s zaddy, there’s daddy,” he noted.

Reacting to the thirsty tweets, Pedro teasingly responded: “I’m going to DM that person.”

Ariana asked: “’Zaddy’? OK. That’s, like, very silver foxy. It’s a kind of [an] air about you.”

“I’ll take it all,” Pedro responded, joking that he was more like a ”saddy” in reality.

Alongside The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, Pedro will star in Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming gay western romance, Strange Way of Life.

Starring Ethan Hawke and Manu Rios, the film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Almodóvar shared, on Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service, that the film is a “queer Western, in the sense that there are two men and they love each other.”

“It’s about masculinity in a deep sense because the Western is a male genre,” Almodóvar said. “What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western: it has the gunslinger, it has the ranch, it has the sheriff.”

“One of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar revealed. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.”

The intention of his visit, however, isn’t just to reminisce on memories of their past… angsty gay cowboys are incoming.