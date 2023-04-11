Pedro Pascal on his ‘incredible’ gay western drama with Ethan Hawke and Manu Rios

Everybody’s favourite, Pedro Pascal, has discussed his experience on the set of his upcoming gay western drama, saying it was “incredible.”

The Last of Us star is set to appear in Strange Way of Life alongside Training Day’s Ethan Hawke and Elité‘s Manu Rios.

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar the 30-minute drama will see Silva (Pascal) and Sheriff Jake (Hawke) reunite after 25 years apart.

Almodóvar, who identifies as gay, has previously described the film as his “answer to Brokeback Mountain.”

“There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate,” the director, 72, told IndieWire.

Speaking to Insider recently Pascal relayed his excitement at joining the project and working with Almodóvar.

“He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style.”

Pascal also said that anything Almodóvar asked, “I would have done it without question.”

Another draw to the project for The Mandalorian lead was his co-star, Hawke.

“To get to work with Ethan, whose movies I’ve seen since I was a little kid, who I’ve seen onstage off-Broadway, on Broadway, whose books I’ve read, whose plays I’ve seen him direct, and big movie, small movies, horror movies.

“It was really an incredible opportunity to go, learn, and to enjoy the experience of being on the level of people like that. Taking it all in was incredible,” Pascal added.

Joining Pascal and Hawke in Strange Way of Life is Elité‘s Manu Rios.

Strange Way of Life will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.