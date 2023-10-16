MAFS UK’s Ella Morgan reacts after Big Brother’s ‘incredible’ Hallie comes out as trans

Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan has reflected on her own experience of coming out as trans on TV after Big Brother’s Hallie’s emotional moment last week.

Ella, 29, who is MAFS UK’s first-ever transgender bride, told her husband Nathaniel Valentino she is a trans woman after their ceremony in episode two.

She then shared her identity with her fellow brides and grooms during the first dinner party of the series, in very moving scenes.

Now, Ella has given her thoughts after Hallie, 18, also came out as a trans woman on ITV’s Big Brother last week to her housemates.

“To be 18 years old and do what she’s doing takes so much courage” – Ella Morgan

Talking to Metro, the MAFS UK star said of Hallie: “I just think she’s incredible, she did a better job than I did.”

“I don’t think she needs any advice, I think she’s bossing it, she’s absolutely incredible.”

She continued: “To be 18 years old and do what she’s doing takes so much courage.

“I’m 29 and I’m s****ing myself doing this so she doesn’t need my advice, she’s killing it.”

Hallie didn’t initially tell her housemates about her trans identity when she entered the house, but seemingly had a change of heart.

In scenes to air last week, she said: “Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

She was met with incredibly supportive reactions from the others, as well as a lot of love online.

The teen is not the first trans contestant to enter the famous Big Brother house. Nadia Ahmada won the show back in 2004.

Elsewhere, trans man Luke Anderson took the win nearly a decade later, in 2012.