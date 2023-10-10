Big Brother UK fans praise Hallie after discussing being trans

Fans of Big Brother UK have praised contestant Hallie after she openly discussed her life as a trans woman on the show.

The reality series returned to our screens on Sunday (8 October) with 16 contestants entering the Big Brother house.

Among them was Hallie, who later came out as trans to the rest of her housemates on Monday (9 October).

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know,” Hallie said.

The 18-year-old was then warmly received by her fellow housemates with hugs and adulations.

After the moment aired, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap similar praise on Hallie.

“This is incredible. Truly,” began one viewer who added: “The current tide in the UK is so heavily against trans people.

“Genuinely, I don’t think this could be better timed. Kudos to Hallie & the housemates & ITV for shining a very positive spotlight onto such an unfairly marginalized community.”

“Thank you for your bravery and for being unashamed in celebrating who you are. We see you and we love you,” posted Manchester Pride.

Did anyone else cry at Big Brother last night? 🥹



ICYMI: Last night, Hallie came out to the whole Big Brother house, and the general public, as a Trans woman 🤍💗💙



Someone else wrote, “You go for it Hallie!” while another person added: “I love Hallie!”

Another account commented on the housemates’ reaction saying it was “Absolutely wonderful to see.”

It continued: “For viewers to see actual representation of a young trans person and a trans woman after the continued stream of daily anti-trans articles demonising trans people, especially trans women. So much love!”

After coming out as trans Hallie also discussed her transition with the housemates. She shared that if she wins she would spend the money further funding her transition and to get a “design vagina.”

She also said she’d use the money to pay back her mum who has supported her journey so far.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.