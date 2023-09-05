Married at First Sight UK features the show’s first-ever contestant who is trans

Married at First Sight UK history is being made with the introduction of the show’s first-ever transgender bride.

This year’s line-up sees 8 brides and grooms on the hunt for their dream partner.

Among them is Ella, a 29-year-old Clinic Consultant from Weston-Super-Mare, looking for her perfect man.

Ella’s bio shares that she’s a “blonde bombshell who has a big heart and a big sense of humour.”

She lives with her Nan and that they are “the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life.”

In a new clip posted to the MAFS Instagram, Ella shares: “I deserve love because I’ve gone through a lot as a person. I deserve to be happy with someone that loves me, for me, and accepts me because I am fabulous!”

She continued: “I was born a boy, I’ve transitioned. That’s why I’m very open-minded and just have a lot of fun because I’ve had such a s****y life.”

“I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned.”

“This experiment is so much more than just me getting married,” Ella told Digital Spy about her MAFS appearance. “I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned.”

MAFS forthcoming season will be the show’s longest-ever run with 36 episodes.

MAFS sees hopeful singles get paired up and get married in a glamorous ceremony. Then, their newfound connection is put to the test as they embark on a honeymoon and move in together.

Relationships are analysed at weekly dinner parties by fellow couples. They’re also joined by experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas.

At commitment ceremonies, each half of the couple is given the decision to continue the marriage or to walk away.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK.