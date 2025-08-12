Lukas Gage gives first reaction to ex Chris Appleton publishing self-help book just months after the release of his own

Lukas Gage has given his first reaction to news that ex-husband Chris Appleton is publishing a self-help book just months after the release of his own memoir.

The White Lotus actor and the celebrity hairstylist made their relationship public at the start of 2023, tied the knot that April, and parted ways just six months later. Their divorce was finalised in June 2024, seven months after they called it quits.

Appleton recently broke his silence on their six-month marriage, saying on the Jay Shetty Podcast that he was “going through a lot of private pain” at the time.

“I’m honoured” – Lukas Gage on the timing of Chris’ book

Gage has since spoken to TMZ when asked about his thoughts on the timing of Appleton’s upcoming title, Your Roots Don’t Define You.

“I’m honoured, I’m honoured to be influential in someone else’s release date of their book,” he said.

When pressed on whether the January release – only three months after his own I Wrote This For Attention lands in October – was deliberate, Gage replied: “I don’t know. I mean, I’m not the first person that came up with the idea to write a book, so I can’t really say that. But yeah, maybe, maybe it’s coincidental.”

“No comment on that” – Lukas on where things stand between them

As for whether he expects to feature in Appleton’s book, Gage was equally non-committal: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I think it’s a self-help book. I don’t know. I’m not writing a self-help book. I just wrote mine for attention, so okay, what do I know?”

When asked if his memoir would be a self-help title too, Gage laughed: “Oh God, no, no, no, no. You don’t need help from me.”

Asked where things stand between the pair and whether they still speak, he revealed: “It’s a surprise, but yeah, no comment on that.”

Happier times

In happier times, Gage and Appleton’s marriage played out on The Kardashians, with Kim officiating the nuptials.

Shania Twain performed the pair’s favourite song ‘You’re Still The One’ ahead of the ceremony, which was attended by just a small handful of guests.

Lukas’s book arrives in October, with Chris’s following in January.