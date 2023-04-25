Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton marry in Vegas with Kim Kardashian as witness

Congratulations are in order for Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, who have tied the knot – with none other than Kim Kardashian reportedly serving as witness!

Lukas, 27, and Chris, 39, only went public with their relationship earlier this year, sharing images on holiday in February.

They also appeared on a red carpet together at a Vanity Fair party last month and were super loved up at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday (23 April).

The pair have had quite the whirlwind romance so far, and got engaged earlier this month.

Now, Page Six reports that the pair have indeed tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

It’s believed this was in the company of just six guests, including Kim (Chris’ long-time friend and client) at Little White Chapel.

Other guests reported to have attended include celebrity hairdresser Chris’ two children, Billy, 19, and Kitty-blu, 17.

“Here’s to love” – Chris Appleton

The publication also obtained records from Clark County records confirming they applied for a marriage licence.

Chris and Lukas have been dating since earlier this year (Image: Instagram/Lukas Gage)

It’s the same venue that Kourtney Kardashian wed Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker last year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore and Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow have also walked down the famous aisle.

Chris confirmed their romance while chatting on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the host asked how his libido was doing.

Kim Kardashian posted snaps with the pair over the weekend, and is thought to have attended (Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

“Actually yeah,” the hairstylist said in between laughs. “Listen, I’m very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you connect with is really, really special so,” he said. He then officially confirmed he was dating Lukas adding, “Here’s to love.”

The White Lotus star Lukas also spoke out on the relationship last month while appearing on TODAY.

He said he felt “very happy, very lucky, and very much in love.”

A source previously told Us Weekly of their speedy engagement: “Friends think they are a great couple.

“Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Congratulations are in order!

Attitude has reached out to reps for the pair for comment on the reports.