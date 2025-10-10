Lukas Gage reveals why he wants JoJo Siwa to play him in memoir biopic

Lukas Gage has revealed he wants JoJo Siwa play him in a biopic based on his upcoming memoir, I Wrote This for Attention.

In an interview with InStyle, Gage shared his reasoning behind the unexpected casting choice. He explained, “JoJo Siwa. She’s polarising like me. Her sexuality is confusing like mine has been for people. She’s unapologetically herself and it can rub people the wrong way, or people can really get down with it.

“Aesthetically, she has blonde hair—well, not right now—and blue eyes. I could see it: She could really transform, dip her toes into a crazy role.”

“Her sexuality is confusing like mine has been for people” – Lukas Gage on wanting JoJo Siwa to play him

He ironically added, “This article’s going to come out and say ‘Lukas Gage Wants Jojo Siwa to Play Him in the Biopic of His Book,’ and I can’t wait for it.”

Gage’s memoir delves into his tumultuous upbringing in San Diego, grappling with childhood trauma, substance abuse, and his journey toward understanding his queer identity. He candidly discusses his experiences with mental health, including a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, and the challenges of navigating fame.

Gage recently opened up in an interview to promote the book, revealing he contracted two STIs from a partner he believed was faithful.

The Euphoria actor described the experience as a “double whammy”, explaining that while he was open to non-monogamous relationships, it was not addressed with his partner at the time.

“It was a super shock for me” – Lukas Gage on finding out his unfaithful partner had contracted him with STIs

Speaking to the New York Post, he said: “It was a super shock for me and it really kind of freaked me out and sent me into a spiral.”

“Luckily, that STI was treatable,” The White Lotus actor said, and since then he has made sure he is doing everything in his power to prevent it from happening again, “whether I am or not in a relationship.”

“That certain situation really was the thing that pushed me into being extra cautious,” he said. “Since then, even regardless of the status of the relationship, I’ve been consistent with the three-month rule.”

“It’s helped me to just not have to spin out and be so fearful” – Gage on taking PrEP

“I think having that awareness and that protection, that knowledge, is the way that we don’t have to live in fear and have anxiety.”

Along with getting tested regularly, the star now takes PrEP every day, incorporating it into his morning routine alongside a cup of coffee, vitamins, and a workout. “It’s helped me to just not have to spin out and be so fearful,” he added.

I Wrote This for Attention is set to be released on October 14, 2025.