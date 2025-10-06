Lukas Gage opens up about contracting two STIs from cheating ex-partner: ‘It sent me into a spiral’

Attitude cover star Lukas Gage has opened up in an interview about his upcoming memoir, revealing that he contracted two STIs from a partner he believed was faithful.

Gage spoke about his personal health story ahead of the release of his new memoir, I Wrote This For Attention, which hits shelves on 14 October.

The Euphoria actor described the experience as a “double whammy”, explaining that while he was open to non-monogamous relationships, it was not addressed with his partner at the time.

“It was a super shock for me” – Lukas Gage on finding out his unfaithful partner had contracted him with STIs

Speaking to the New York Post, he said: “It was a super shock for me and it really kind of freaked me out and sent me into a spiral.”

“Luckily, that STI was treatable,” The White Lotus actor said, and since then he has made sure he is doing everything in his power to prevent it from happening again, “whether I am or not in a relationship.”

“That certain situation really was the thing that pushed me into being extra cautious,” he said. “Since then, even regardless of the status of the relationship, I’ve been consistent with the three-month rule.”

“It’s helped me to just not have to spin out and be so fearful” – Gage on taking PrEP

“I think having that awareness and that protection, that knowledge, is the way that we don’t have to live in fear and have anxiety.”

Along with getting tested regularly, the star now takes PrEP every day, incorporating it into his morning routine alongside a cup of coffee, vitamins, and a workout. “It’s helped me to just not have to spin out and be so fearful,” he added.

Gage is the also the new spokesman for leading US HIV pharmacist company, Gilead. Posting on Instagram, Gage said, “It is incredibly important to have open conversations about HIV prevention and to make sure that our community has access to tools that help us to protect our sexual health.”

He continued: “That’s why I’m excited to partner with Gilead to share my story and talk about sexual health and prevention as part of my self-care and to empower others to feel comfortable doing the same.​”

PrEP is recommended for individuals at higher risk of HIV exposure, including:

– HIV-negative men who have condom-less sex with men

– People with HIV-positive partners who are not on effective treatment

– Individuals who engage in condom-less sex with partners of unknown HIV status

– Trans or non-binary individuals having regular condom-less sex

– People who inject drugs



How to take PrEP

– Daily dosing: Take one tablet every day. Protection against HIV is achieved after 7 days of consistent use.

– On-demand dosing: For anal sex only, take 2 tablets between 2 and 24 hours before sex, followed by 1 tablet 24 hours later, and another 24 hours after that.



How to get PrEP

Eligible individuals can obtain PrEP through NHS sexual health clinics. Find out more by visiting the official NHS website.