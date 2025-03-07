Karla Sofía Gascón thanks Madonna for her ‘strength and love’

Emilia Peréz actress Karla Sofía Gascón has publicly thanked Madonna who she says has offered her ‘strength and love’ amidst the actress’s recent scandal.

Gascón, who recently attended the Oscars where she was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the musical drama, has been keeping a low profile following the resurfacing of a number of her old tweets which included racist and derogatory remarks about a number of different minority groups.

At the ceremony, she was the subject of jokes by host Conan O’Brien who said in his opening monologue: “A little fact for you, Anora uses the ‘F-word’ 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

Now, it seems, the disgraced actress has found a friend in none other than the Queen of Pop herself. Gascón shared a photo of the pair embracing on her Instagram story, writing: “Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me, for your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of strength and love. I love you.”

Madonna reshared Gascón’s words, before posting a story of her own which seems to alude to the furore surrounding the actress. “It breaks my heart to witness the pain of trans people who are not accepted by a society that fears them because they are different. How can we know what it feels like ? Have we walked in their shoes?,” she pondered.

“The Lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching people go down or be silenced, be blacklisted/-is disturbing,” the ‘Hung Up’ songstress continued.

“The enjoyment we get from other people’s pain is a sin. Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves!”

News of Madonna’s newfound connection with Gascón comes just days after she revealed that Emilia Peréz was her favourite film of the year. In a caption recapping her Oscars party, the star wrote: “Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Peréz, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar),’ Madonna gushed in the post.”