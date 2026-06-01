Scrotox and anal Botox: Dr Ranj Singh shares what you need to know

Let’s talk about something that might make you shift slightly in your seat but is increasingly popping up in clinic rooms, group chats, social feeds and even the Attitude office. That is Botox (or botulinum toxin, which is the generic medical term) – not for your forehead or your crow’s feet – but for your scrotum and anus.

Welcome to the world of “intimate injectables”. It’s a growing trend, particularly among men, and notably within queer communities, where body confidence, sexual wellbeing and aesthetic expression often intersect in unique ways.

So, what’s actually going on here and, more importantly, should we be concerned?

What’s the difference between Scrotox and anal Botox

“Scrotox” is exactly what it sounds like – injections of botulinum toxin into the scrotal skin. It relaxes the underlying muscles, leading to a smoother, less wrinkled appearance and often a lower-hanging scrotum.

Anal Botox, on the other hand, involves injecting the toxin into the anal sphincter muscle. Medically, this has been used for years to treat conditions like chronic anal fissures by relaxing the muscle and reducing pain. What’s new is the shift from medical to cosmetic and lifestyle use.

Why are people doing this?

Let’s be honest, bodies have always been a canvas for self-expression. But increasingly, we’re seeing aesthetic treatments extend into intimate areas. For Scrotox, motivations include smoother appearance, reduced sweating and chafing, and a perception of increased size (due to relaxation of the scrotum). For anal Botox (particularly discussed in queer male spaces), reasons include reduced discomfort during receptive sex, easier muscle relaxation and anxiety reduction around pain or performance.

Add to that the ever-present pressure of porn-influenced aesthetics, hyper-curated bodies on social media and a growing openness around sexual wellbeing, and it’s not surprising this trend is gaining traction.

What does the science say?

Here’s where I’m going to gently but firmly bring us back down to earth. Botox works by temporarily paralysing muscles. That’s useful in some medical contexts, but when used cosmetically in intimate areas, the evidence base is limited at best (and most of the current use in this space is technically “off-label”).

Scrotal treatment will last for around three to six months, and side effects such as bruising and swelling are usually mild. However, there are theoretical concerns around temperature regulation and sperm function which we don’t fully understand in the long term.

Anal treatment can reduce sphincter tone, which is why it’s used medically, but overuse or inappropriate use could potentially affect continence or normal muscle function.

Psychological pressure

This isn’t just about anatomy; it’s about identity, confidence and control. In queer male communities especially, conversations around bodies and sex tend to be more open, which can be incredibly empowering. But it can also create new pressures to look or perform a certain way, or the idea that we need to “optimise” parts of ourselves.

And when medicine starts to blur into aesthetics and performance enhancement, it’s worth asking: are we doing this because we want to, or because we think we have to?

My verdict:

I’m not here to shame anyone. After all, it’s your body and your choice – always. However, if you are considering any of these intimate treatments, you must ensure you see someone who is qualified, can answer all of your questions (and go through the pros and cons), and explain how to deal with potential complications. Please don’t risk going to an unregulated or inexperienced provider, especially when such delicate areas are involved. Above all, don’t use it in lieu of good sexual communication or confidence-building.



Intimate Botox is part of a broader cultural shift – one where aesthetics, sexuality and medicine are increasingly intertwined. As always, the most important thing isn’t whether something is trending; it’s whether it’s right for you, safe for you, and grounded in real evidence.

Meningitis B outbreak

If you’ve had the so-called “gonorrhoea vaccine”, there’s a useful crossover to know about: it’s actually the MenB jab we use, which means you may already have some protection against the recent meningitis B outbreak in the UK. That’s reassuring, but it doesn’t provide complete immunity. Meningitis can escalate quickly, so it’s vital not to feel falsely secure.

Know the red flags: fever, headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to light, confusion, or a rash that doesn’t fade.

Trust your gut, and if something feels off, get medical help urgently. A bit of prior protection helps, but early recognition and action can save lives.