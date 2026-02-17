Alice Oseman unveils Heartstopper Volume 6 cover and release date

Alice Oseman has unveiled the cover of Heartstopper Volume 6, the final instalment in the bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel series, during a billboard reveal in London.

The author-illustrator presented the artwork on Monday evening (16 February) at Mare Street, with the moment also livestreamed to their 1.8 million Instagram followers. The cover features central characters Nick and Charlie kissing while the series’ signature leaves surround them. The new purple spine completes a Pride rainbow when placed alongside previous volumes.

Heartstopper Volume 6 will be released in paperback in the UK and Ireland on 2 July by Hachette Children’s Group, with simultaneous publication in Australia and New Zealand. Scholastic will publish the book in the US on 7 July.

The final instalment follows Nick and Charlie as they navigate the next stage of their lives. Charlie is focused on becoming head boy at school, while Nick prepares to leave for university and begins questioning his future beyond their relationship.

The Heartstopper series began as a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas and has since sold more than 10 million copies across 39 countries. According to the publisher, Volume 1 remains the top-selling graphic novel since BookScan records began, while Volume 5 became an instant number one on The Sunday Times bestseller list and is the UK’s fastest-selling graphic novel.

Oseman also serves as writer and executive producer of the Emmy-winning Netflix adaptation, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke. After three seasons, the screen version will conclude with Heartstopper Forever, a feature-length film based on Volume 6 and the Nick and Charlie novella. A release date has not yet been announced.

Fans can visit the billboard at 85 Mare Street for one week following the reveal, with the publisher encouraging readers to share photos and memories of the series online. Pre-orders for Heartstopper Volume 6 are open ahead of its summer release.

Oseman, a bestselling author-illustrator and screenwriter based in Kent, secured their first publishing deal at age 17 and has since released multiple YA novels, graphic novels and companion titles connected to the Heartstopper universe.

In 2023, they were named Attitude’s Person of the Year and were also recognised as Illustrator of the Year at the British Book Awards.

In their cover interview, they spoke with writer Juno Dawson about being a role model. Oseman said: “It’s lovely to hear that my work means a lot to readers — it’s what authors dream of. But it’s also jarring to see young people who are so confident in their identity.

“They’ve had people, or books, to see themselves in. I didn’t have that at all. When I was their age, I was in the repression zone and had no idea about anything. It’s bittersweet. I’m jealous of them. I wish I’d had their confidence.”

Rewind to 2022, Attitude was one of the first magazines to profile the cast before the Netflix series aired.

Connor and Locke covered the May/June issue alongside Yasmin Finney and William Gao, reflecting on diversity in the media and arguing why the show is an example of why representation matters.