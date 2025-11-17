Great British Bake Off bosses want more queer talent in the 2026 tent – apply here

Applications for the 2026 series of The Great British Bake Off are now open, with the casting team encouraging more LGBTQ+ home bakers to apply for a place in the tent.

Last year’s season featured four LGBTQ+ contestants, including Jessika, Aaron, Tom and Leighton. Love Productions has, once again, begun its search for the next group of amateur bakers and are keen to maintain that level of representation.

“We had four fantastic queer bakers in the tent last year. We’d love to keep up the good work and have more queer bakers on the show next year,” a spokesperson told Attitude.

Applications and eligibility

Applications are open to UK residents, including those in the Isle of Man and Channel Islands, who are aged 16 or over by 1 January 2026. Full entry rules and details are available at applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

What producers want to see

Applicants are encouraged to share detailed information about themselves and their baking journey, along with as many photos of their creations as possible. Videos are also welcomed to help the team get a sense of each baker’s personality. Bake Off assesses a broad range of skills, including bread, biscuits and pastry, but producers stress that enthusiasm and willingness to learn are just as important as technical ability.

Deadlines

Applications close at 1pm on Monday 15 December 2025. Those who progress will be contacted by the casting team. If applicants have not heard by Friday 13 February 2026, they have not been selected on this occasion.

Producers also note that several bakers who later appeared on the show were not successful the first time they applied, and encourage those who have previously tried to consider reapplying.

Apply for The Great British Bake Off here.