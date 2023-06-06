Netflix drops new Glamorous trailer starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny

Glamorous, a new LGBTQ+ Netflix show, sees Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall and artist Miss Benny star as an unexpected duo.

The drama focuses on a gender-nonconforming young queer person, Marco Mejia, played by Miss Benny. “Makeup is my life,” Marco tells fans.

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall plays legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, the CEO of Glamorous Cosmetics.

Glamorous cast. (Image: Netflix)

“Why does the supermodel of the world start a make up empire?” Marco is heard asking. Madolyn’s response: “Because nobody thought I could.”

However, the cosmetic company is not appearing all that elegant. It’s being sabotaged from the inside – there’s a conspiracy afoot!

In Glamorous‘ latest trailer, it’s revealed Marco is employed as Madolyn’s intern. “He’s gonna ‘Yas Queen’ us into bankruptcy,” Zane Phillips’ Chad says of Marco’s eccentric antics.

In boardrooms and on dance floors, he brings ample glitter and sass as well as a refreshing attitude to Madolyn’s life.

The synopsis reads: “Marco’s life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul.”

“It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.”

“This business isn’t all glitter and glamour, and neither is life,” the synopsis also adds.

Snaps released by Netflix show Madolyn partying with the likes of Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka.

The cast also includes the likes of Jade Payton, Michael Hsu, and Ayesha Harris.

It was recently revealed that Cattrall would also be making a very brief cameo as Samantha Jones in the second season of the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That…

Glamorous premieres globally on 22 June on Netflix