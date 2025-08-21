Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn announces Strictly Come Dancing withdrawal due to medical reasons

Kristian Nairn has withdrawn from the new series of Strictly Come Dancing due to medical reasons.

In a statement, the Game of Thrones star announced today: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons. I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian.”

His replacement will be revealed during tonight’s (21 August) episode of The One Show, ahead of the upcoming series which begins next month.

Best known for playing Hodor in the HBO mega-hit, Kristian, who stands at 6ft10, had previously expressed concern over how his height might affect him on the dancefloor. He told fans: “This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!”

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, added: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Kristian, who is gay, shared more in a heartfelt Instagram video, saying: “I’m not going to beat around the bush with this, this is real talk. I’m not doing the PR thing, I hate that. I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity to become part of the Strictly Come Dancing family, but sadly I’m having to withdraw from this year’s show.

“Like so many people at the minute, I’ve been dealing with a high level of stress and a little grief. For the first time, it’s manifested physically and caused a spike in my vitals. I’m a big guy, so I take my health very seriously. I was checked for the show two weeks before and everything was fine.

“Please know I am okay, I’m under treatment already and my doctor isn’t concerned. After two, maybe three weeks, I’ll be back to normal. But sadly, I don’t have time for the show now, and I don’t want to leave anyone hanging.

“I was so excited for this, not only for myself but also for the amazing people from my home of Northern Ireland. It has always been my honour to show that I’m from Northern Ireland and I’m very proud. To my fellow contestants, although it was brief, I really enjoyed meeting all of you. It’s a really great bunch of people.”

This year’s Strictly line-up features six female and nine male celebrities, including Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up La Voix, and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner’s casting caused controversy for the BBC following his support for Donald Trump and JD Vance.