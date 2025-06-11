Frankie Grande reveals homophobic bullying post-Big Brother drove him further into addiction

Frankie Grande has spoken out about how the homophobic trolling he experienced after finding fame on the US version of Big Brother in 2014 drove him deeper into addiction.

Grande recently appeared in conversation with older sister Ariana for Interview magazine. During that conversation, the siblings touched on Grande’s new song ‘Glitter Jesus’, which will appear on his upcoming debut album Hotel Rock Bottom.

The topic arose after Ariana praised her older brother’s strength, telling him: “One of the many things that inspires me about you is your unapologetically self-celebratory nature and your ability to shine the way that you do, even when people have been unkind to you, or when they have projected their own internalized homophobia onto you. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so excited for you to be doing this, because music is so intimate and everyone needs a Frankie who makes them feel safe to be their most sparkly self. You’ve always been such an example of strength and empowerment in that way.”

Frankie responded by telling her that this feeling of self-empowerment was the inspiration for his new song. “I was like, “I have to write ‘Glitter Jesus.’” I’m at a place in my life now where I can. After Big Brother, people would call me gay, faggot, tell me to die of AIDS on Twitter, and it broke me. It pushed me further into my addiction than I ever, ever wanted to go. But now, I don’t take those things personally,” he said.

“I know that there needs to be a figure that people can aim their hatred at, and I’m at a place in my life where I can take it. I can be a shield. I’m like, just throw your hatred at me so everyone else can continue to exist and suck and fuck in the club,” the reality star continued.

The Wicked actress responded, telling her brother: “You should never have to be okay with that.”

“I’m not okay with that, but I’m like, ‘I will reflect the light through it’,” he replied.

Earlier this year, in an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Frankie revealed that he turned to sobriety after he realised his using meant he was unable to be there to support his family after the 2017 Manchester bombing attack at Ariana’s concert.