Frankie Grande hits the sauna in new music video for ‘Boys’ – ahead of debut LP Hotel Rock Bottom

Frankie Grande has shared a brand new single and music video entitled ‘Boys’, out now via Casablanca Records.

The Cyndi Lauper-nodding song follows ‘Rhythm of Love’ released earlier this year, as the brother of Wicked icon Ariana Grande gears up for the release of his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom, out 27 June.

You can pre-order and pre-save the album here .

“My unapologetically queer twist on a pop classic”

Frankie said of his new era in a statement: “‘Boys’ is my unapologetically queer twist on a pop classic — because boys just wanna get some! I wrote it about a magical trip to Fire Island for Pride where I felt totally free, fierce, and fabulous.

“This track is a ‘gay Pride’ summer anthem for anyone who’s ever danced all night, kissed under the stars, and lived their truth out loud!”

Lyrics to the song include “Boys, wanna have a little fun, wanna fake a little love“; the video, which features a cameo from actor and model Laith Ashley, showcases Frankie dancing in the gym and the sauna.

It was produced in partnership with MISTR, the largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, delivering 100% free PrEP and DoxyPEP.

Frankie’s upcoming live appearances include OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride during the weekend of 31 May, plus OUTLOUD Music Festival in Boston, MA on 21 June.