Mary & George: First look at queer period drama with Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine

First look images for the upcoming series Mary & George, a tense queer period drama, have dropped.

Mary & George, an adaptation of Benjamin Woolley’s book The King’s Assassin, has a star-studded cast.

Oscar-winning actor Julianne Moore stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine as Mary Villiers and George Villiers, respectively.

Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George. (Image: Sky)

The eight-part series will follow the real-life story of a plotting mother and son scheming to seduce King James I.

Friendship, however, was not the full extent of their relationship. It’s thought the pair became lovers.

“Can’t wait to bring George to life in this incredible story,” the Nicholas wrote on Instagram.

Julianne Moore in Mary & George. (Image: Sky)

The new images see Nicholas and Julianne as Mary and George looking royally suspicious in their extravagant get up.

In another newly released image, the pair are parading the grounds, arm in arm, both gazing off at something. Potentially their aristocratic target?

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George. (Image: Sky)

The pair rise from humble beginnings to become the richest and most influential names in the English court. Furthermore, they became the King’s most trusted advisors.

Rounding out the cast is Tom Victor, Amelia Gething, Sean Gilde, Jacob McCarthy, Alice Grant, and Niamh Algar.

The cast of Mary & George. (Image: Sky)

Nicholas is also set to star in the upcoming Prime Video series Red, White & Royal Blue.

In the adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s novel, Nicholas plays the British Prince Henry.

Henry gets mixed up in drama when he forges a rivalry with the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

“Can’t wait to bring George to life in this incredible story.”

As sparks fly between the two famous sons, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” However, their icy relationship melts into something much deeper.

Incredibly, in McQuiston’s novel, Henry mentions Nicholas’ Mary & George character George Villiers.

In the book, Henry asks Alex if he knows about “the gay king, James I… He stood in front of the Privy Council and said, ‘Christ had John, and I have George.’”

Mary & George is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW soon.