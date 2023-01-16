Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine to star in queer period drama Mary & George

The upcoming adaptation of Benjamin Woolley’s book The King’s Assassin, has found its lead cast.

Nicholas Galitzine, who featured in gay coming-of-age drama Handsome Devil and will soon star in the gay star-crossed romance Red, White, and Royal Blue, has been cast as George Buckingham.

The eight-part series follows a mother and son scheming to seduce King James I.

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, the 17th Century Countess who instructed her son to befriend the King.

Friendship, however, was not the full extent of their relationship. It’s historically thought the pair became lovers.

Nicholas Galitzine joins Julianne Moore in Oliver Hermanus’ ‘MARY & GEORGE’



The series details how Mary Villiers groomed her son to seduce King James, becoming one of the richest and titled mother/son partnerships England had ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ZZ4F7v5BHY — Cinema Solace (@CinemaSoIace) January 12, 2023

Galitzine shared his excitement about being a part of the production on Instagram.

He wrote: “So some of you are little detectives, but yes I will be joining Julianne Moore in Oliver Hermanus’ Mary and George.”

“Can’t wait to bring George to life in this incredible story,” the 28-year-old actor added.

The adaptation from playwright DC Moore is presumably going to explore the relationship between King James and George Buckingham.

As well as Mary & George, Galitzine’s role in the gay-romance Red, White & Royal Blue is much-anticipated.

The adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s popular novel sees Galitzine as Prince Henry, a member of the British royal family. Opposite him, Taylor Zakhar Perez is Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the current President of the United States.

They start off on the wrong foot and are forced to become friends to cover up their long-running feud. However, after spending time together the pair’s relationship begins to develop into something more.

Filming wrapped in August of last year with Taylor and Galitzine promising “it’s worth the wait.”

Attitude cover star Polo Morín confirmed exclusively to Attitude that he is playing an amalgamation of two characters (Liam and Rafael), a journalist who used to date Alex.

“[Alex is] the son of the president of the US and still gets discriminated [against] all the time, which is literally my story, both being queer and Mexican,” he said.

He also noted that the cinematic adaption of Red, White, and Royal Blue would not be as raunchy as some elements of the novel, saying: “it remains sexy, but it’s not as sexual, I don’t think.”