Red, White, and Royal Blue: Amazon announces premiere date for gay rom-com

We now have a date for the film adaptation of the gay rom-com, Red, White, and Royal Blue.

On Wednesday (26 April) Amazon announced the film will debut worldwide on 11 August – perfect for summer viewing!

The film version of Casey McQuiston’s novel stars Nicholas Galitzine as the British Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Amazon has also shown off the film’s official teaser artwork. It sees two smartly dressed people’s legs crossed. Clearly visible are some rather garish socks showing off the flags of the UK and the US.

Accompanying the image is the tagline: “Love gets royally complicated.”

Red, White, and Royal Blue’s official artwork from Amazon Studios (Image: Amazon)

An official synopsis for Red, White, and Royal Blue reads: “Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.”

“But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

News on the Red, White, and Royal Blue front has been quiet for a long time and we had a feeling something was coming soon.

Production on Red, White, and Royal Blue wrapped in August. Pretty much since there’s been radio silence.

“It’s worth the wait,” Perez wrote on Instagram at the time.

Uma Thurman will star as the first female US President as she gears up for reelection.

Red, White, and Royal Blue premieres globally on Prime Video on 11 August 2023.