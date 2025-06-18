Drag Race bosses tease Broadway show and feature film

RuPaul’s Drag Race producers have delighted fans by confirming that both a Broadway production inspired by the show and a feature length film are both on the horizon.

In a new interview with Variety, the show’s co-executive producers and World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey spoke about what’s around the corner for the sprawling franchise which has spawned spin-offs around the world.

In particular, the producers were asked about rumours of a Broadway production and what that might look like.

“Drag Race: Live just celebrated its 1,000th show [in Vegas], and we are taking that and developing it for stage, ideally Broadway and London. We were thinking about starting in the West End, but fuck it, let’s just go to Broadway,” Barbato revealed.

The Las Vegas live residency, which has been operating for the past five years, celebrated its 1,000th show in March when viewers were treated to a performance from the show’s current cast which includes Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane.

As well as live productions, Fenton also confirmed that a movie inspired by the show is in the works. “I guess it’s no secret, there’s an untitled Drag Race movie coming! It’s shooting in Los Angeles; we’re keeping it local,” the producer said.

It’s unclear at this point if the “movie” that’s being shot will be in the form of a documentary or a fictionalised tale based on the franchise.

Season 17 of the US version of the show recently wrapped with a special guest appearance from Liza Minnelli. Both producers were effusive in their praise for working with Minnelli, with Barbato saying: “When you think of who the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a phenomenal season would be, it would be Liza Minnelli and boy, did she deliver.

“It was special because her brother Joey Luft and Michael Feinstein were there; it felt like a family affair. And I felt like she understands the community and the importance of showing up right now. It was meaningful and fun,” he went on to say.