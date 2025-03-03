Lawrence Chaney, Ginger Minj, Asia O’Hara and more on board for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! special broadcast

A host of your favourite Drag Race alumni are returning to your screens once again for a special once off broadcast to celebrate the 1,000th performance of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!

Coming to us live from the Flamingo in Las Vegas where the live residency has been operating for the past five years, viewers will be treated to a performance from the show’s current cast which includes Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane.

Also involved are the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked, with a notable new addition in the form of reigning US queen Nymphia Wind. She will be joining Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Kennedy Davenport, and Latrice Royale on the companion show which is essentially a docu-series which explores the behind the scenes drama behind the live show and the cast’s lives on the Las Vegas strip.

To celebrate the 1,000th performance, on 15 March that evening’s show will be broadcast live on WOW Presents Plus. The show’s production company has also teased “a host of surprise special guests” are due to appear, leading us to wonder if Mama Ru herself could be making appearance similarly to how she did at the 500th performance.

Cheryl Hole will also be involved, getting all of the backstage gossip for UK fans on the night.

“Our 1,000th performance confirms that ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ is a must-see experience worthy of Vegas’s iconic strip. It is a testament to the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the many queens who have both appeared on the tv show and dazzled audiences from the stage of the legendary Flamingo” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone on WOW Presents Plus, with a live broadcast of the one thousandth show, and a brand-new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked,’ taking viewers behind the scenes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! will be broadcast live on 15 March at 4.30am GMT. It will then be made permanently available for fans on the platform.