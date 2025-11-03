Big Brother winner Cameron Cole left with a black eye and facial cuts after horrifying homophobic attack

Big Brother winner Cameron Cole has been left with a black eye and cuts to his face after suffering a horrifying homophobic attack.

The 26-year-old vlogger, who won the reality series in 2018, was out celebrating his birthday when he says he was “targeted with homophobia and slurs” and later assaulted while alone.

Cole shared an update on Instagram on Friday, posting images of his injuries. He wrote: “I had a beautiful birthday surrounded by love, yet still came face-to-face with people who chose hate and violence! They targeted me with homophobia and slurs, and later attacked me when I was alone.”

“It made me feel vulnerable in a way no one should ever have to feel” – Cameron Cole

Despite the attack leaving him shaken, Cole said sharing his experience was important for raising awareness of the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people.

He added: “It shook me. It made me feel vulnerable in a way no one should ever have to feel, especially not for just existing and being me. I thank my friend (CARZ) for looking after me and taking care of me, but it should never have come to that.

“But here’s what I realised: this isn’t just about me, or just about the LGBTQ+ community. It’s about every minority, every marginalised voice, everyone who has been told they don’t belong. The politics, the government, the people – they want to divide us but they will not win.

“It was my birthday and I had a wonderful day, but the attack has shaken me. It’s given me a fire and fight to fight these people off. You will not win. Keep trying but you will fail!”

Cole came out during his time on Big Brother

Cole, who was 19 when he won Big Brother, came out during his time in the house. First confiding in Lewis Flanagan, he said the support helped him feel comfortable.

He said at the time: “I’d never have done it without him, I’d never been so comfortable. I planned not to say anything about it. What I forgot is that 24/7 cameras are everywhere – you can’t go into your bedroom and cry about it.”