Benito Skinner’s Overcompensating is officially returning – with Prime Video renewing show for Season 2

Prime Video‘s Overcompensating is officially returning for a second season.

The queer college comedy, created by and starring former Attitude cover star Benito Skinner, follows Benny, a closeted queer freshman and former football player, as he navigates the ups and downs of university life at Yates University. The first season premiered in May and quickly drew praise for its mix of humour, heartfelt moments, and pop culture references.

Skinner said he was “overwhelmed” by the response to the show. “I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for Season 2,” he said in a statement.

“WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL” – Benito Skinner announcing Overcompensating’s return

“PLAY SUPER BASS :)” Skinner concluded, referencing a scene from the show featuring Nicki Minaj‘s 2010 hit.

The actor also shared his excitement on Instagram, adding: “WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL. Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show. And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3.”

Season 1 follows Benny as he adjusts to college life and befriends fellow freshman Carmen (Wally Baram). Together, they try to fit in by any means necessary, leading to awkward sexual encounters, falling-outs with friends, and cringe-worthy attempts to impress the college’s football team – including Benny’s sister’s boyfriend, Peter (Adam DiMarco).

Plenty of room for drama in Season 2

Benny also explores a romance with his frat brother Miles (Rish Shah), but the season ends with him still in the closet and his friendship with Carmen under strain, leaving plenty of room for drama in Season 2.

Prior to Overcompensating, Skinner’s most significant television role – save for a memorable appearance with his one-time muse Kourtney on an episode of The Kardashians – was as Jack Cole Jordan, a recurring character on the ill-fated, though criminally underrated, Queer as Folk remake which premiered in 2022.

Despite the show’s similarly stacked cast, (which included legends like Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis, hot new queer talent Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell, plus appearances from the aforementioned Stalter and Gage) and its association with not one but two beloved previous iterations, the series failed to find its audience and was cancelled after one season.