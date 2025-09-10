BBC confirms RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7 release date

The seventh series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has officially got a release date – and it’s just around the corner.

On Wednesday (10 September), the show’s Instagram account confirmed the series would return on Thursday 25 September. While a time hasn’t been specified, premieres usually kick off at 9pm BST/GMT. The announcement also noted the series will be available on BBC iPlayer, with no mention of BBC Three.

“Fairy godMOTHER Ru has spoken!,” the post read. “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK IS BACK on Thursday 25th September. Dust off your heels – you’re going to the ball!”

Who will be the UK’s Next Drag Superstar?

Season seven will see 12 queens compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. The lineup, revealed at the end of August, includes Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, and Bones.

Mama Ru herself returns to preside over the competition, joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, who will critique the queens on charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced the celebrity guest judges joining Ru and the team. Among them are Nadine Coyle, Joel Dommett, and Sugababes’ Mutya Buena.

“It’s such a dream come true to be a guest judge on this season” – Nadine Coyle on her involvement

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is one of my favourite shows,” Buena told the BBC. “It was an honour to be asked to be a panellist! I absolutely loved it.”

Coyle, who previously appeared on season three’s Snatch Game, added: “It’s such a dream come true to be a guest judge on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! What an incredible experience to see the immense talent and creativity from the queens.”

Other guest judges include Susan Wokoma, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Mazz Murray, Michelle de Swarte, and Sophie Willan.

All episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer, so you can catch up before the new season kicks off.