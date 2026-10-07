Alison Hammond calls Dermot O’Leary ‘the gayest straight man I know’ in her Honorary Gay award speech at the Attitude Awards 2026

The nation’s favourite hun, Alison Hammond, took home the title of Honorary Gay, supported by Polestar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

With her infectious laugh and viral TV moments, the Brummie lass is impossible not to adore. Quite frankly, she’s camper than Nigella Lawson judging “soggy bottoms” on The Great British Bake Off.

Presenting Hammond with her Honorary Gay award was celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who got voted off Strictly Come Dancing last weekend.

Kate Lawler accepts Alison Hammond’s Honorary Gay award

After Hammond had a panic attack on This Morning last week, she was unable to attend the Attitude Awards ceremony. Accepting the award on her behalf was Big Brother legend Kate Lawler, who starred alongside this year’s Honorary Gay on the reality TV series 24 years ago.

“My brilliant friend of almost 25 years now couldn’t be here this evening. And, in typical Alison Hammond style, there was some drama behind the reason,” said Lawler.

She said Hammond was “looking forward” to being at the event and accepting “this incredible honour”. “I’m here in her stead to read a few words that Alison would have shared with you if she were here.”

She read Hammond’s acceptance speech in her best Brummie accent. Alison said she was “gutted” to have not been able to make it to the awards, drawing attention to running off air last week. “That deserves an honorary gay award in itself!”.

Hammond calls Dermot O’Leary the “gayest straight man I know”

She said her co-presenter, Dermot O’Leary, “handled it beautifully. Although, between you and me, I think Dermot deserves his own Gay Award because he’s probably the gayest straight man I know. He’s basically honorary gay already; he just hasn’t got the paperwork like me.”

Despite her jolly remarks, she said the aftermath of Friday’s broadcast has been “incredibly difficult” and she’s found her in a “vulnerable place”.

“I’m learning that vulnerability isn’t weakness. And that’s something this community has taught me throughout my life,” she added.

Hammond says the LGBTQ+ community taught her “acceptance”

She said being named Attitude’s honorary gay means a lot to her as the “LGBTQ+ community understands the importance of being seen, being yourself, finding your people” and that they have taught her about “acceptance.”

Hammond joins a legacy of women dubbed Attitude’s Honorary Gay, from fellow TV lady Lorraine Kelly in 2015 to the most recent recipient, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley.

The Attitude Awards, now in its 15th year, returned to London’s Roundhouse, bringing together a room of LGBTQ+ trailblazers and allies across music, TV, film, sport and more.

This year’s Attitude Awards has been one to remember. From celebrating the likes of Hammond, who continues to create TV magic, to LGBTQ+ allies such as Jordan Stephens and the icon that is Donatella Versace.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available on digital platforms and in print. Print copy available for pre-order here.