Gay porn star Hunter Bigham has opened up about scammers stealing his photos to con victims out of millions, with some even threatening him.

The Mississippi-based actor said hundreds of fake profiles had been created using his images, leaving him facing abuse from people who believed he was behind the scams.

According to Bigham, victims had lost around $1.4 million (£1,067,395) since he became aware of the scams in 2018, and those are just the ones who have had contacted him.

“It has become a supreme challenge” – Hunter Bigham on scammers using his pictures

“My posts about being used as bait for scams began here on Facebook in 2018. I didn’t understand the scope of them then, but over the years it has become a supreme challenge in my life, and in the lives of my immediate family to some extent,” the content creator wrote on Facebook.

“Now, AP, FRONTLINE | PBS and their teams of journalists have chronicled my journey with it,” he shared.

The outlets and their documentary team released an investigation into how romance scammers were stealing photographs and identities from innocent people, including Bigham.

The AP found 177 Facebook accounts using his images under just one fake name, Henry Clerk.

Threats from victims

According to the AP, the first hostile message he received from a victim came from an American man who had lost $600,000 (£457,590) to a scammer he believed to be Bigham.

The man bombarded him with insults and threatened to report him to the FBI. He mentioned Hunter’s oldest son by name and said he was going to ruin the young man’s career.

Bigham was married to his husband, Johnny, and had three children from his previous marriage to his ex-wife.

“I (fell) in love with you,” the victim wrote. “Now I want to kill my self.”

Bigham replied: “I’m sorry for that. I can put you in contact with plenty of others in your situation. You’re not alone in this.”

“There’s no way in hell I’m gonna let this slide” – one victim left Bigham a voicemail

Another threat came in the form of a voicemail: “After what you put me through… you don’t think I’m gonna let this slide?” said the victim. “There’s no way in hell I’m gonna let this slide.”

For three minutes, the man ranted, threatening to report Hunter to his boss and directing expletives at him about his sexuality.

“You, my funny friend, better come up with the 600,000, and get it to me, in cash,” he said.

“If you have been scammed using my images, I’m sorry and please know that you’re not alone. You’re welcome to reach out like so many have. If you have suspicions about being scammed, please get others involved and fight the feeling of embarrassment or humiliation,” Bigham wrote on Facebook.

“Good, smart, strong people have been victims. If friends or family suggest something you’re involved in might be a scam, absolutely listen to them. Also, please help by reporting profiles you know are scams and pressure your politicians to enact changes that hold platforms accountable. We are all vulnerable.”

In the US, using someone else’s images to impersonate them as part of an online scam can be illegal. The scammers that used Bigham’s images to create fake profiles and persuade people to send them money, could potentially be guilty of identity theft and wire fraud.