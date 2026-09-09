Meet the LGBTQ+ bakers of The Great British Bake Off 2026

The Great British Bake Off is returning for its 17th series, with a new batch of bakers – including three LGBTQ+ contestants – heading into the famous tent.

Among this year’s publicly queer contestants are Gabe, 32, a drag king and self-styled “daddy of Birmingham drag”, and Tom, 25, a self-proclaimed “Northern Diva” and hairdresser from West Yorkshire.

The duo are among 12 bakers competing for the title of The Great British Bake Off 2026. Paul Hollywood will return as this year’s head judge, alongside sultry-tongued newcomer Nigella Lawson and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Meet the cast of The Great British Bake Off 2026:

Gabe, 32 – West Midlands – Artist & Drag King

Gabe for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Outside of their love for savoury bakes, Gabe performs as their drag persona Blü Romantic and lives with their partners, Ellis and Tyler.

Tom, 25 – West Yorkshire – Hairdresser

Tom for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Tom loves creating bakes that are “witty, pretty and, most importantly, delicious”. He recently spent seven months travelling around Southeast Asia with his boyfriend Alex and are now saving to buy a house together.

Danni, 25 – Dorset – HGV Service Centre Administrator

Danni for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Danni is a curious and experimental baker who loves foraging and incorporating unusual ingredients into their creations. Imagine sweet treat delicacies combining magnolia, chestnut and dandelion with flavours including ube and red bean paste.

Clara, 24 – Hertfordshire – Marketing Graduate

Clara for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Connie, 63 – London – NHS Hospital Discharge Lead

Connie for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Gary, 67 – Nottinghamshire – Retired Garment Technologist

Gary for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Molly, 31 – London – Accessibility Coordinator

Molly for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Moyin, 22 – Essex – Political Economy Student

Moyin for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Mo, 21 – West Midlands – Law Student

Mo for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Nikki, 50 – London – Advertising Post-Producer

Nikki for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Shannon, 29 – Gloucestershire – Project Planner and Scheduler

Shannon for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

Yannis, 28 – London – Paediatric Doctor

Yannis for The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 22 September at 8pm.