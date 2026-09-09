Meet the LGBTQ+ bakers of The Great British Bake Off 2026
The self-styled “daddy of Birmingham drag” and a self-proclaimed “Northern Diva” enter the Bake Off tent
By Aaron Sugg
The Great British Bake Off is returning for its 17th series, with a new batch of bakers – including three LGBTQ+ contestants – heading into the famous tent.
Among this year’s publicly queer contestants are Gabe, 32, a drag king and self-styled “daddy of Birmingham drag”, and Tom, 25, a self-proclaimed “Northern Diva” and hairdresser from West Yorkshire.
The duo are among 12 bakers competing for the title of The Great British Bake Off 2026. Paul Hollywood will return as this year’s head judge, alongside sultry-tongued newcomer Nigella Lawson and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.
Meet the cast of The Great British Bake Off 2026:
Gabe, 32 – West Midlands – Artist & Drag King
Outside of their love for savoury bakes, Gabe performs as their drag persona Blü Romantic and lives with their partners, Ellis and Tyler.
Tom, 25 – West Yorkshire – Hairdresser
Tom loves creating bakes that are “witty, pretty and, most importantly, delicious”. He recently spent seven months travelling around Southeast Asia with his boyfriend Alex and are now saving to buy a house together.
Danni, 25 – Dorset – HGV Service Centre Administrator
Danni is a curious and experimental baker who loves foraging and incorporating unusual ingredients into their creations. Imagine sweet treat delicacies combining magnolia, chestnut and dandelion with flavours including ube and red bean paste.
Clara, 24 – Hertfordshire – Marketing Graduate
Connie, 63 – London – NHS Hospital Discharge Lead
Gary, 67 – Nottinghamshire – Retired Garment Technologist
Molly, 31 – London – Accessibility Coordinator
Moyin, 22 – Essex – Political Economy Student
Mo, 21 – West Midlands – Law Student
Nikki, 50 – London – Advertising Post-Producer
Shannon, 29 – Gloucestershire – Project Planner and Scheduler
Yannis, 28 – London – Paediatric Doctor
The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 22 September at 8pm.