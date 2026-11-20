“Toxic dick hits different,” a friend once told me, full of grim resignation, as I groaned in agreement. I’d been trapped in a vicious cycle of chasing it for years.

What was I, a card-carrying queer person – a proud feminist, trans ally, and femme-leaning, Q-for-questioning ‘gay man’ – doing lusting after toxic dick, toxic men and toxic masculinity?



And why were so many men on Grindr, as far as I could see, stuck in similar binds? And why was the problem mostly confined to app culture, like some inconvenient truth, or dirty little secret?

What fresh hell – what feats of internalised homophobia – were leading men to new ways of being ashamed of wanting other men?

Then something unexpected happened. In saying the quiet part out loud – that I was drawn to something I knew was bad for me – I loosened its vice-like grip on my soul.

“Healthy masculinity exists, and needs a rebrand. It can be hot as hell. Admitting this is nothing to be ashamed of”

Three years later, it’s not gone completely. But my life, and who and what I’m attracted to, has changed beyond recognition – as has my understanding that kind masculinity is, in fact, a thing.

Why, we hear you ask, is this issue of Attitude Uncut called the ‘New Masculinity Issue’?

Simple. Because healthy masculinity exists, and needs a rebrand. It can be hot as hell. Admitting this is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it deserves to be celebrated, as the new XXL Red Hot Art Book, for example, does shamelessly.

But make no mistake. Disentangling healthy masculinity from its toxic twin is an eternal struggle; upholding it without devaluing femininity is a Sisyphean task; acknowledging its ubiquity without further damaging the fragile ecosystem of gender and sexual diversity within the wider LGBTQ community and women generally is a balancing act I fear we may never perfect.

But we must try. Because avoiding these conversations, particularly around the corrosive effects of toxic masculinity, can be catastrophic for the community.

“Masculinity and femininity, strength and vulnerability exist fluidly within me”

The centrepiece of this issue is a transmasc person’s hauntingly honest account of chemsex addiction and the “international” crisis of intimacy they observed among gay men along the way. “I can absolutely join the dots from toxic masculinity to chemsex,” they write. “Men undoubtedly benefit from certain privileges. They’re more likely to be recognised, uplifted and have doors opened for them. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t suffering internally. Are they happy? Are they emotionally fulfilled? Are men also victims of the very patriarchal structures that afford them privileges? I believe they are.”

Elsewhere, in a moving op-ed, we hear from acupuncturist Gerad Kite about what caring for dying friends at the height of the AIDS crisis taught him about manhood. “There was nothing weak about us,” he writes. “Gay men found themselves doing extraordinarily intimate things for one another because there was often nobody else to do them. We learned how to care.”

We also meet poet myndstate, whose work explores themes of men’s mental health (“healthy masculinity is showing vulnerability, compassion, respect, and empathy,” he tells us) and Mr Gay World hopeful Andrew Akuruka. “I am British Nigerian, raised in South London,” he writes. “If a man watching in Nigeria, London or somewhere else sees me and thinks, ‘I can be masculine and gay and still belong to where I come from’, that is what I hope he takes.”

I feel lucky to be where I’m at in my journey with manhood – from that epiphany-sparking conversation with my friend to hearing the stories in this issue – because every step has taught me that both masculinity and femininity, strength and vulnerability exist fluidly within me, and that while toxic hits different, healthy hits home.



@JamieTabberer

Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity Issue, is out now (Friday 20 September 2026) on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.