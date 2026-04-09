Sarah Paulson returns to American Horror Story season 13: ‘The Supreme Rises’

American Horror Story season 13 will revisit the third instalment’s storyline, Coven, with Sarah Paulson returning to her iconic role as The Supreme.

Reprising her character Cordelia Goode, she last appeared in the role during season 8, Apocalypse. However, creator Ryan Murphy revealed it won’t be too long until she graces our screens once more.

In an Instagram reveal yesterday (8 April), Ryan Murphy Productions confirmed the return of the fan-favourite season, Coven, with Paulson back in character.

“The return of Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode” – Ryan Murphy Productions revealing the return of Sarah Paulson and the Coven storyline

“The return of Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode,” read the caption. “The Supreme Rises.”

The original Coven storyline follows a group of witches in New Orleans, led by headmistress Cordelia, who eventually dethrones her mother, Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), as The Supreme.

Paulson returned to her role alongside the Coven cast in season 8, where she led the witches in a battle against the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

When is American Horror Story season 13 coming out?

“And yes, we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy. Coming this September,” revealed the production company, giving a sneak peek of the new set.

This is American Horror Story’s second cast announcement, following the anticipated return of Jessica Lange, who is set to appear in season 13.

Murphy confirmed the news with a behind-the-scenes photo carousel on Instagram, captioned: “American Horror Story, Season 13. Day one. The return of Jessica Lange!”

Who will Jessica Lange play in American Horror Story season 13?

However, unlike Paulson’s post, there were no details about the 76-year-old actress’s role, though eagle-eyed fans have noticed physical similarities to her season 1 character, Constance Langdon.

In the BTS images, Lange appears beside a grand window, sporting a blue dress and a blonde updo… it’s uncanny.

As well as Paulson and Lange returning, fan favourites Evan Peters and Emma Roberts are set to make a comeback, alongside Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Who’s in American Horror Story season 13?

The Coven cast is also set for a reunion, as Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Kathy Bates as Delphine LaLaurie are expected to reappear.

Newcomer Ariana Grande has also been cast in American Horror Story season 13, though her role has not yet been announced.

American Horror Story is set to return September 2026.