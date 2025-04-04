Russell T Davies says ‘literally nothing happening, no decision’ made on future of Doctor Who

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has admitted he is not clear on the fate of the show’s future.

The second season of his Ncuti Gatwa-fronted reboot of the classic sci-fi series is about to premiere on 12 April, however rumours have been rife that the show is to be axed by Disney+ – and the BBC, who co-commisioned it.

“There’s no decision until after season two,” Davies recently told Radio Times. “It’s funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we’re having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, ‘What’s really happening?’ and I’m going, ‘Nothing! No meetings, nothing.’

“That’s when the decision is – and the decision won’t even be made by the people we work with at Disney+, it’ll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision.”

Despite the lack of clarity about the future, Davies, who also oversaw the show in the mid-2000s with David Tennant and Billie Piper starring, remains as enthusiastic about it as ever, telling the publication: “We’re ready. We’re ready with different plans – could go this way, could go that way. That’s our job, to be ready… but we’ll find out. Dying to find out! Hope it comes back.”

In response to rumours of its impending cancellation, the BBC issued a statement earlier this year denying the story. “This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved,” the broadcaster confirmed. “As we have previously stated, the decision on season three will be made after season two airs.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

Season two of Doctor Who is set to feature guest appearances from stars like Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming and star of Davies’ queer Channel 4 drama Cucumber, Freddie Fox.

One episode of the second season has been written by writer Juno Dawson.

Meanwhile, Davies has recently announced a new queer drama with Channel 4 which will see him return to Manchester where he once set the groundbreaking drama Queer As Folk.