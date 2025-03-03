BBC drops trailer for Doctor Who season 2 featuring Rylan and Alan Cumming

The second season of Russell T Davies‘ Doctor Who reboot is just around the corner and if the all new trailer which has just been released is anything to go by – it’s going to be one hell of a season.

Ncuti Gatwa, who made history as the first black and openly gay actor to play the role, returns as the Fifteenth Doctor, having taken over duties from David Tennant at the end of 2023. Also returning are Varada Sethu and Ruby Sunday, as Belinda and Millie Gibson respectively.

The upcoming series is due to feature a number of exciting guest stars, including none other than TV royalty Rylan Clark who will be playing himself as the co-host of the Interstellar Song Contest.

“As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in Doctor Who was a call I’ve always dreamed of getting,” Rylan said of the opportunity. “The episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It really is going to be out of this world.”

You can watch the trailer in full here:

Also popping up in the series is The Good Wife and Burlesque star Alan Cumming who will be voicing a special animated character, described as the “villainous” Mr Ring-a-Ding.

Other guest actors include Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Christopher Chung, Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray and Jonah Hauer-King.

Bakare, who has also appeared in Doctors and His Dark Materials, commented: “As a kid, I’d run around the house chasing my little sister, arms raised, shouting, I am a Dalek! Back then, I never imagined I’d even meet a Doctor, let alone guest star in the show. So, returning to the Whoniverse for Season 2 is an absolute treat. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Meanwhile, the series’ showrunner Davies recently announced an upcoming queer drama on Channel 4.

Season two of Doctor Who launches on 12 April on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and Disney+ outside of the UK (where available).