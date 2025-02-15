Doctor Who: Juno Dawson says episode she’s writing is ‘most expensive’ ever (EXCLUSIVE)

Juno Dawson has shared insights into the episode of Doctor Who she’s writing, saying “it’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done… And the most expensive.”

Speaking at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event in London yesterday (Friday 14 February 2025), the writer also revealed she won’t appear on-screen in the episode herself.

“There’s no limit to the imagination on the show” – Doctor Who writer Juno Dawson

“The best thing about a writer on Doctor Who is that I get to play with characters that I’ve enjoyed since I was four or five years old.

“I got to write interior TARDIS. I got to write the Doctor. I got to write Belinda. There’s no limit to the imagination on the show. I think it’s the best show ever made.”

The 34-year-old continued: “Just by the way, it’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done… And the most expensive. That’s an exclusive.”

Juno also writes a Doctor Who spin-off podcast. Her books include This Book is Gay and Her Majesty’s Royal Coven.

Responding to news of her joining the Doctor Who writers’ room last month, Juno said in a statement: “From writing fan-fiction for an audience of one, to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season.”

Other attendees at Attitude 101 at the Rosewood London included LGBTQ and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell and reality TV star Ella Morgan.

Attitude’s 101 trailblazing LGBTQs of the year include the likes of ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander, and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau.

To check out the full list of 101 influential LGBTQs, from the Royal Ballet’s Joseph Sissens to TikTok’s Nova Dando, click here.

