UK Eurovision 2026 song revealed as LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER unveils ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’

The BBC has revealed that ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’ will be the song performed by LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER as the United Kingdom’s entry at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

The title of the UK’s entry was announced today (2 March) during The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. The track will be released on Friday 6 March, when it will receive its first radio play alongside an exclusive interview with the artist on the programme.

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, whose real name is Sam Battle, was previously confirmed as the UK’s representative for this year’s contest.

Where will the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 be held?

The musician first gained prominence through YouTube in 2013, becoming known for creating and performing with self-built electronic instruments and experimental music equipment.

The 2026 competition marks the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest and will take place in Vienna, Austria, following Austrian singer JJ’s victory at the 2025 Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland with the song ‘Wasted Love’. JJ won the contest with 436 points, securing Austria’s third Eurovision victory.

Vienna will host Eurovision for the third time, with the shows staged at the Wiener Stadthalle. The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Tuesday 12 May and Thursday 14 May, followed by the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May. The event will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

When can I stream ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’ by LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER?

‘Eins, Zwei, Drei’ will be available to stream across major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music from 6 March.

The song’s premiere was confirmed alongside the announcement of its title, with the BBC setting the breakfast show broadcast as the first opportunity for audiences to hear the track.