Eurovision faces fresh boycott calls as Paloma Faith and Brian Eno sign open letter over Israel’s participation

No Music For Genocide has issued a landmark open letter calling for Israel to be banned from Eurovision 2026 over what it describes as a Russia double standard.

Thousands of influential artists and cultural workers have teamed up with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to call on fans, broadcasters and performers to refuse participation in the singing showdown.

Brian Eno, Massive Attack, Paloma Faith, Paul Weller, Kneecap, IDLES, Sigur Rós and others have signed the letter, urging the European Broadcasting Union to follow the same exclusion standards for Israel as it did for Russia after the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

“That’s not neutrality. That’s a choice” – Kneecap claiming European Broadcasting Union holds a double standard

Boycott Eurovision campaign (Image: No Music For Genocide)

Hip hop trio Kneecap compared the two wars, claiming Eurovision holds a double standard: “Israel has been murdering Palestinians for decades and is now committing genocide – and for the third year running, they’re welcomed back onto the stage. That’s not neutrality. That’s a choice.”

“Silence is complicity. We stand with No Music for Genocide and every artist, fan and broadcaster who refuses to let the world’s biggest music event be used to whitewash genocide. No stage for genocide. Free Palestine,” they continued.

Why are campaigners boycotting Eurovision 2026?

Boycott groups say Israel’s participation is inappropriate during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has seen international debate over alleged human rights violations. They describe Israel’s actions as a “genocide” or “military occupation”.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest, held in Vienna, Austria, has already seen several notable countries drop out of the competition, including five-time winner the Netherlands.

This coincides with tighter regulations and rules introduced by the European Broadcasting Union, which in November 2025 stated it would remain neutral on the issues raised.

Since its launch in 2025, following Eurovision’s announcement that Israel would be permitted to participate in the event, NMFG claims Björk, Lorde, Hayley Williams and more have supported the campaign.

“They’ll find Israel celebrated onstage despite its ongoing genocide in Gaza’ – No Music For Genocide’s open letter states

The open letter states: “This May, millions of people are expected to tune in to the 70th Eurovision Song Contest. For the third consecutive year, they’ll find Israel celebrated onstage despite its ongoing genocide in Gaza, while Russia remains banned for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

“As musicians and cultural workers, many living within the reaches of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), we reject Eurovision being used to whitewash and normalise Israel’s genocide, siege and brutal military occupation against Palestinians.”

“There are moments in time when passive silence is not an option” – thousands call for Eurovision broadcasters to boycott the 2026 event

It notes broadcaster withdrawals from Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands over Israel’s conduct during the war in Gaza.

“We stand in solidarity with Palestinian calls for public broadcasters, performers, screening party organisers, crew and fans to boycott Eurovision until the EBU bans the complicit Israeli broadcaster KAN.”

“How can any performer or Eurovision fan in good conscience participate at the contest’s next edition in Austria amidst US-Israeli plans for hyper-surveilled concentration camps in ‘New Gaza’? There are moments in time when passive silence is not an option.”

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2026?

Look Mum No Computer (Sam Battle) will represent the UK at the 2026 song contest, as well as British music legend Boy George for San Marino and Delta Goodrem for Australia.

In the UK, Eurovision 2026 will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May 2026, with the semi-finals expected on 12 and 14 May and the Grand Final on 16 May.

Sara Cox will replace Scott Mills for the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest 2026 coverage after the presenter was dismissed by the broadcaster.